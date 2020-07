3212 Plumstead Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 BDRM HOUSING VCHR OK. 2 STORY HM HAS 3 BDRMS, 2 BTHS. SWING FRONT 2 CAR TILED FLOOR GARAGE HAS WINDOW & STORAGE LEDGE. OPEN KITCHEN WITH NOOK. LIVING RM HAS BRICK FP. 2 DINING. TWO BDRMS DOWNSTAIRS. 1 BDRM UPSTAIRS. CARPET IN BDRMS, STAIRS & LANDING ONLY. OTHER FLOORING IS LAMINATE & TILE. UPSTAIRS BEDROOM WILL HAVE NEW CPT. COV PATIO & NICE SIZE BACKYD. HOME IS STEPS FROM DART ON JOHN WEST. E Z ACCESS TO I-30, HWY 80, I-635 & MINUTES TO PRES BUSH TURNPIKE.**APP FEE (CERTIFIED FUNDS ONLY) $55 EACH ADULT AGE 18 & OVER.**SEE APP INSTRUCTIONS PRIOR TO SUBMITTING APP. **pets on case by case basis which will determine deposit amount owner will request. applicants to verify all listing info prior to submitting app