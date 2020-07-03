316 N Henderson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Completed Craftsman style luxury condos, designed and built with utmost attention to detail. This spacious 2-story, craftsman contemporary condo features plenty of natural light, and is beautifully designed with clean lines and luxurious finishes throughout. Generous open floor plan, offers spacious bedrooms, living spaces, and is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, island, and granite countertops. Great location, minutes from Downtown, Uptown, and Lower Greenville with quick access to shopping, and dining. Move in ready!