Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3154 Darvany Drive
Last updated December 15 2019 at 5:59 AM

3154 Darvany Drive

3154 Darvany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3154 Darvany Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ask about how to buy this home before selling your current home, or our rent to own program! Taken down to the studs and completely renovated. Four bedrooms, a 5th flex-room that could be used as a bedroom, guestroom or office. Beautiful, durable flooring throughout (no carpet); modern fireplace and all new fixtures, custom cabinets, spice rack. Check out the half bath outside by the pool, no dripping and slipping through the house! Sun tunnels installed in most common areas, providing huge savings on electricity. Weekly pool maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3154 Darvany Drive have any available units?
3154 Darvany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3154 Darvany Drive have?
Some of 3154 Darvany Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3154 Darvany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3154 Darvany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3154 Darvany Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3154 Darvany Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3154 Darvany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3154 Darvany Drive offers parking.
Does 3154 Darvany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3154 Darvany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3154 Darvany Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3154 Darvany Drive has a pool.
Does 3154 Darvany Drive have accessible units?
No, 3154 Darvany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3154 Darvany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3154 Darvany Drive has units with dishwashers.

