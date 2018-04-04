Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3126 Ross Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3126 Ross Avenue
3126 Ross Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
3126 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3126 Ross Avenue have any available units?
3126 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3126 Ross Avenue have?
Some of 3126 Ross Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3126 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3126 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3126 Ross Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3126 Ross Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3126 Ross Avenue offers parking.
Does 3126 Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 Ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 Ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 3126 Ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3126 Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3126 Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 Ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.
