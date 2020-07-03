Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3122 Mcdermott Ave
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:00 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3122 Mcdermott Ave
3122 Mcdermott Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3122 Mcdermott Ave, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Deposit $1050.00
No central air
2/1
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3122 Mcdermott Ave have any available units?
3122 Mcdermott Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3122 Mcdermott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Mcdermott Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Mcdermott Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3122 Mcdermott Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3122 Mcdermott Ave offer parking?
No, 3122 Mcdermott Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3122 Mcdermott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 Mcdermott Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Mcdermott Ave have a pool?
No, 3122 Mcdermott Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Mcdermott Ave have accessible units?
No, 3122 Mcdermott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Mcdermott Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 Mcdermott Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3122 Mcdermott Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3122 Mcdermott Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
