Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:18 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3117 Longbow Court
3117 Longbow Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3117 Longbow Court, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New floors, new paint, and beautifully remodeled bathrooms. Spacious yard and a covered patio come with this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3117 Longbow Court have any available units?
3117 Longbow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3117 Longbow Court have?
Some of 3117 Longbow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3117 Longbow Court currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Longbow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Longbow Court pet-friendly?
No, 3117 Longbow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3117 Longbow Court offer parking?
No, 3117 Longbow Court does not offer parking.
Does 3117 Longbow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 Longbow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Longbow Court have a pool?
No, 3117 Longbow Court does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Longbow Court have accessible units?
No, 3117 Longbow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Longbow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 Longbow Court has units with dishwashers.
