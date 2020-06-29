NEW BUILD! Wonderful 2 bedroom half duplex for lease in Dallas! Open floor plan and good size bedrooms! Close to i-30 and shopping centers. This property was just finished this month. It's conveniently located directly behind the MLK DART station and a block from James Madison High School. Perfect for a family. It is a 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with a 2 car garage. The unit has a built-in alarm system that can be monitored. It also has exterior Ring units with floodlights. A large garage and laundry room offers plenty of storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3116 South Boulevard have any available units?
3116 South Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 South Boulevard have?
Some of 3116 South Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 South Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3116 South Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.