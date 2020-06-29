3116 South Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher new construction garage alarm system oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage new construction

NEW BUILD! Wonderful 2 bedroom half duplex for lease in Dallas! Open floor plan and good size bedrooms! Close to i-30 and shopping centers. This property was just finished this month. It's conveniently located directly behind the MLK DART station and a block from James Madison High School. Perfect for a family. It is a 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with a 2 car garage. The unit has a built-in alarm system that can be monitored. It also has exterior Ring units with floodlights. A large garage and laundry room offers plenty of storage.