All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3116 South Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3116 South Boulevard
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:22 AM

3116 South Boulevard

3116 South Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3116 South Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75215
Edgewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
alarm system
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
NEW BUILD! Wonderful 2 bedroom half duplex for lease in Dallas! Open floor plan and good size bedrooms! Close to i-30 and shopping centers. This property was just finished this month. It's conveniently located directly behind the MLK DART station and a block from James Madison High School. Perfect for a family. It is a 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with a 2 car garage. The unit has a built-in alarm system that can be monitored. It also has exterior Ring units with floodlights. A large garage and laundry room offers plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 South Boulevard have any available units?
3116 South Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 South Boulevard have?
Some of 3116 South Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 South Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3116 South Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 South Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3116 South Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3116 South Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3116 South Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3116 South Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 South Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 South Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3116 South Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3116 South Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3116 South Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 South Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 South Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204
75 West
7927 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University