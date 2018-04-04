All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
3116 Jubilee Trail
3116 Jubilee Trail

3116 Jubilee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Jubilee Trail, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
SHORT TERM LEASE OPTIONS with IMMEDIATE MOVE IN available in NW Dallas. Stunning modern industrial home with open floor plan. Drive to your new home thru an established neighborhood lined with mature trees and walk to an award winning school, park, and Northaven trail. Two living areas overlook the covered patio and huge back yard. Natural light pours through the windows and doors. Perhaps the favorite part of your day will be opening the barn doors to see your master bath oasis. Great storage space throughout the home. New insides (summer 2019): bathrooms, 5 ton HVAC, water heater, windows, 8 ft privacy fence. Too much to list, come see! OPEN HOUSE Sunday, Nov 3, 1-3pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Jubilee Trail have any available units?
3116 Jubilee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 Jubilee Trail have?
Some of 3116 Jubilee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Jubilee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Jubilee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Jubilee Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3116 Jubilee Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3116 Jubilee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Jubilee Trail offers parking.
Does 3116 Jubilee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Jubilee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Jubilee Trail have a pool?
No, 3116 Jubilee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Jubilee Trail have accessible units?
No, 3116 Jubilee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Jubilee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 Jubilee Trail has units with dishwashers.

