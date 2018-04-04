3116 Jubilee Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

SHORT TERM LEASE OPTIONS with IMMEDIATE MOVE IN available in NW Dallas. Stunning modern industrial home with open floor plan. Drive to your new home thru an established neighborhood lined with mature trees and walk to an award winning school, park, and Northaven trail. Two living areas overlook the covered patio and huge back yard. Natural light pours through the windows and doors. Perhaps the favorite part of your day will be opening the barn doors to see your master bath oasis. Great storage space throughout the home. New insides (summer 2019): bathrooms, 5 ton HVAC, water heater, windows, 8 ft privacy fence. Too much to list, come see! OPEN HOUSE Sunday, Nov 3, 1-3pm.