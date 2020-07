Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED condo in Dallas. Close to downtown, hospitals, sporting events, dining, nightlife, and shopping. You have everything you need and want. Washer and dryer included. All bills including internet can be included in monthly rent for an additional fee of $175.00. Short term 6-month minimum lease accepted. Everyone 18+ must fill out an application.