All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3101 Commerce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3101 Commerce Street
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:31 PM

3101 Commerce Street

3101 Commerce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3101 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely renovated 1 bedroom unit with balcony in great central location in Deep Ellum with great views of Dallas Skyline. Lots of newer items in this unit-high end stainless appliances, granite countertops, New Kitchen cabinets, Walk-in shower, paint, and more. Minutes away from Baylor Hospital near some of the best restaurants, nightlife, and culture Dallas has to offer. 3 more units available for rent. TENANT AND TENANT'S AGENT TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO SCHOOLS, MEASUREMENTS, FEATURES, ETC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Commerce Street have any available units?
3101 Commerce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Commerce Street have?
Some of 3101 Commerce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Commerce Street currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Commerce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Commerce Street pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Commerce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3101 Commerce Street offer parking?
No, 3101 Commerce Street does not offer parking.
Does 3101 Commerce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 Commerce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Commerce Street have a pool?
No, 3101 Commerce Street does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Commerce Street have accessible units?
No, 3101 Commerce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Commerce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 Commerce Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Hunter's Court
8550 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Madison at Bellmar
10501 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr
Dallas, TX 75252

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University