3101 Commerce Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely renovated 1 bedroom unit with balcony in great central location in Deep Ellum with great views of Dallas Skyline. Lots of newer items in this unit-high end stainless appliances, granite countertops, New Kitchen cabinets, Walk-in shower, paint, and more. Minutes away from Baylor Hospital near some of the best restaurants, nightlife, and culture Dallas has to offer. 3 more units available for rent. TENANT AND TENANT'S AGENT TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO SCHOOLS, MEASUREMENTS, FEATURES, ETC.