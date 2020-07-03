3100 Carlisle Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities business center conference room car charging clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park fire pit gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite internet access lobby pet friendly

Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX 75204 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Apartments 4 you, (512) 402-2442. Available from: 02/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Community Amenities Luxury in Dallas and it's FINEST!!!! For your Schedule Tour CONTACT NATHAN THOMAS512-576-9232 You Free Locating Specialist. Question: How Did You Hear about Us? Answer: Nathan Thomas Apartment Experts 24-Hour Concierge The Pool: Refreshing swimming oasis with fire pit, social lounges and outdoor kitchen with grills for the complete al fresco experience The Alcove: Two-Story resident lounge overlooking pool The Conference Room: Professional Business Center with Modern Conference and Dining Room The Fitness Center: Two-level health and fitness center for cardio, strength and flexibility The Game Room: Game Lounge complete with professional billiards and flat screen TV's The Lobby Bar and Fireside Lounge: The Terrace: Roof Top Lounge with scenic views of downtown Dallas, Turtle Creek and Uptown The Canine Lounge: Elevated dog park with pet washing station More Perks: Wi-Fi throughout common areas, luxury guest suite, climate controlled interior corridors, garage parking with controlled building access, additional storage units available and eVgro electric car charging stations [ Published 28-Feb-19 / ID 2829472 ]