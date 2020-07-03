All apartments in Dallas
Location

3100 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX 75204 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Apartments 4 you, (512) 402-2442. Available from: 02/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Community Amenities Luxury in Dallas and it's FINEST!!!! For your Schedule Tour CONTACT NATHAN THOMAS512-576-9232 You Free Locating Specialist. Question: How Did You Hear about Us? Answer: Nathan Thomas Apartment Experts 24-Hour Concierge The Pool: Refreshing swimming oasis with fire pit, social lounges and outdoor kitchen with grills for the complete al fresco experience The Alcove: Two-Story resident lounge overlooking pool The Conference Room: Professional Business Center with Modern Conference and Dining Room The Fitness Center: Two-level health and fitness center for cardio, strength and flexibility The Game Room: Game Lounge complete with professional billiards and flat screen TV's The Lobby Bar and Fireside Lounge: The Terrace: Roof Top Lounge with scenic views of downtown Dallas, Turtle Creek and Uptown The Canine Lounge: Elevated dog park with pet washing station More Perks: Wi-Fi throughout common areas, luxury guest suite, climate controlled interior corridors, garage parking with controlled building access, additional storage units available and eVgro electric car charging stations [ Published 28-Feb-19 / ID 2829472 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Carlisle Street have any available units?
3100 Carlisle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Carlisle Street have?
Some of 3100 Carlisle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Carlisle Street currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Carlisle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Carlisle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Carlisle Street is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Carlisle Street offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Carlisle Street offers parking.
Does 3100 Carlisle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Carlisle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Carlisle Street have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Carlisle Street has a pool.
Does 3100 Carlisle Street have accessible units?
No, 3100 Carlisle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Carlisle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Carlisle Street does not have units with dishwashers.

