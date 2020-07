Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well kept home in East Dallas close to Shiloh and Northwest HWY. New wood like laminate floors. No Carpet! Walk in to large living area with fireplace and wet bar courtyard access separates the spacious dinning area. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Large master suite with his and hers walk-in closets, all other bedrooms are good size. Great backyard with covered porch for family to enjoy with privacy fence and two car garage. Pets are case by case.