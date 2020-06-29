All apartments in Dallas
Location

3047 Renaissance Court, Dallas, TX 75287
Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Amazing home with many updates! Updates include new flooring, new light fixtures, new ceiling fans, new paint in kitchen and much more! House is tucked away in a cul-de-sac this 3-2-2 single story home has an excellent location just off Frankford and George Bush and minutes from Dallas North Tollway. Soaring ceiling, charming gas fireplace, split bedrooms for privacy, master with garden tub and separate shower, two dining areas, kitchen with bay window and breakfast bar, ceiling fans, full sized utility and private patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 Renaissance Court have any available units?
3047 Renaissance Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3047 Renaissance Court have?
Some of 3047 Renaissance Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 Renaissance Court currently offering any rent specials?
3047 Renaissance Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 Renaissance Court pet-friendly?
No, 3047 Renaissance Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3047 Renaissance Court offer parking?
Yes, 3047 Renaissance Court offers parking.
Does 3047 Renaissance Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 Renaissance Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 Renaissance Court have a pool?
No, 3047 Renaissance Court does not have a pool.
Does 3047 Renaissance Court have accessible units?
No, 3047 Renaissance Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 Renaissance Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3047 Renaissance Court does not have units with dishwashers.

