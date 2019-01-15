Rent Calculator
3042 South Beckley Avenue
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:52 AM
1 of 1
3042 South Beckley Avenue
3042 South Beckley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3042 South Beckley Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3042 South Beckley Avenue have any available units?
3042 South Beckley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3042 South Beckley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3042 South Beckley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 South Beckley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3042 South Beckley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3042 South Beckley Avenue offer parking?
No, 3042 South Beckley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3042 South Beckley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3042 South Beckley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 South Beckley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3042 South Beckley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3042 South Beckley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3042 South Beckley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 South Beckley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3042 South Beckley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3042 South Beckley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3042 South Beckley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
