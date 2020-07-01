All apartments in Dallas
3033 San Jacinto Street

3033 San Jacinto Street · No Longer Available
Location

3033 San Jacinto Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
Location! Location! Location! Walk to Deep Ellum and downtown. Short hop to Baylor and anywhere in Uptown. Gorgeous travertine floors throughout with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. 2 full bedrooms and amazing backsplash in the shower. 1 car assigned garage space with remote control and additional free parking on the street. Keyless entry on the door, never get locked out again. Walk to pubs, work, and restaurants galore. Community pool and clubhouse available with separate charge annually.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 San Jacinto Street have any available units?
3033 San Jacinto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 San Jacinto Street have?
Some of 3033 San Jacinto Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 San Jacinto Street currently offering any rent specials?
3033 San Jacinto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 San Jacinto Street pet-friendly?
No, 3033 San Jacinto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3033 San Jacinto Street offer parking?
Yes, 3033 San Jacinto Street offers parking.
Does 3033 San Jacinto Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 San Jacinto Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 San Jacinto Street have a pool?
Yes, 3033 San Jacinto Street has a pool.
Does 3033 San Jacinto Street have accessible units?
No, 3033 San Jacinto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 San Jacinto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 San Jacinto Street has units with dishwashers.

