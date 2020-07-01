3033 San Jacinto Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage key fob access

Location! Location! Location! Walk to Deep Ellum and downtown. Short hop to Baylor and anywhere in Uptown. Gorgeous travertine floors throughout with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. 2 full bedrooms and amazing backsplash in the shower. 1 car assigned garage space with remote control and additional free parking on the street. Keyless entry on the door, never get locked out again. Walk to pubs, work, and restaurants galore. Community pool and clubhouse available with separate charge annually.