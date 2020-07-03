Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3020 Timberview Road
3020 Timberview Road
·
No Longer Available
3020 Timberview Road, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Fully renovated house. Marble Tiles and Quartz countertops. Everything is new in this house.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3020 Timberview Road have any available units?
3020 Timberview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3020 Timberview Road have?
Some of 3020 Timberview Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3020 Timberview Road currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Timberview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Timberview Road pet-friendly?
No, 3020 Timberview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3020 Timberview Road offer parking?
No, 3020 Timberview Road does not offer parking.
Does 3020 Timberview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 Timberview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Timberview Road have a pool?
No, 3020 Timberview Road does not have a pool.
Does 3020 Timberview Road have accessible units?
No, 3020 Timberview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Timberview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 Timberview Road has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
