3013 Akard

Up for sublet is my spacious highrise apartment in the heart of downtown life. Since signing the lease my work has relocated me out to the Fort Worth area and Im hoping to ease my commute.



I have a spacious, one bedroom unit on the 30th of 31 floors in the Mosaic building. The unit has wall to wall windows that run through the living room and into the bedrooom making for a spectacular view of the city. The view is truly amazing and always impresses company. Units on the higher floors have a very low turnover rate and I had to sit on a waiting list for the better part of a year to finally get mine.



Inside the unit, it is finished with concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, recessed roofing, and halogen lighting. The building has an infinity pool and jacuzzi that cascade down the side of the 8th floor overlooking the city. A nice touch is the 24-hour conciergee, helping to solve any problem or delivery you may have any time of the day/night.



Right outside your doorstep, you are a block away from Main St. where many of Downtowns best restaurants/bars are.



The unit price includes parking, trash, pest control, and even a small storage unit for anything youd like to tuck away helping keep your unit organized. Your lease would run through June 2019.



If youre looking for a highrise unit in the city, but not the waitlist, please message me and Id be happy to answer any questions.