Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3013 Akard

3013 North Akard Street · No Longer Available
Location

3013 North Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
parking
pool
Up for sublet is my spacious highrise apartment in the heart of downtown life. Since signing the lease my work has relocated me out to the Fort Worth area and Im hoping to ease my commute.

I have a spacious, one bedroom unit on the 30th of 31 floors in the Mosaic building. The unit has wall to wall windows that run through the living room and into the bedrooom making for a spectacular view of the city. The view is truly amazing and always impresses company. Units on the higher floors have a very low turnover rate and I had to sit on a waiting list for the better part of a year to finally get mine.

Inside the unit, it is finished with concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, recessed roofing, and halogen lighting. The building has an infinity pool and jacuzzi that cascade down the side of the 8th floor overlooking the city. A nice touch is the 24-hour conciergee, helping to solve any problem or delivery you may have any time of the day/night.

Right outside your doorstep, you are a block away from Main St. where many of Downtowns best restaurants/bars are.

The unit price includes parking, trash, pest control, and even a small storage unit for anything youd like to tuck away helping keep your unit organized. Your lease would run through June 2019.

If youre looking for a highrise unit in the city, but not the waitlist, please message me and Id be happy to answer any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Akard have any available units?
3013 Akard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 Akard have?
Some of 3013 Akard's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Akard currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Akard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Akard pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Akard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3013 Akard offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Akard offers parking.
Does 3013 Akard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Akard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Akard have a pool?
Yes, 3013 Akard has a pool.
Does 3013 Akard have accessible units?
No, 3013 Akard does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Akard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Akard does not have units with dishwashers.

