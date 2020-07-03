All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3010 State St

3010 State Street · No Longer Available
Location

3010 State Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Uptown 1/1$1343 w/Fitness center, $100 Cash Offer - Property Id: 92471

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply. $100 cash offer for using Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch as your referral source.

Uptown 1/1$1343 Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Outdoor Grills, Elevators, Community parking garage, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92471
Property Id 92471

(RLNE4595863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 State St have any available units?
3010 State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 State St have?
Some of 3010 State St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 State St currently offering any rent specials?
3010 State St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 State St is pet friendly.
Does 3010 State St offer parking?
Yes, 3010 State St offers parking.
Does 3010 State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 State St have a pool?
Yes, 3010 State St has a pool.
Does 3010 State St have accessible units?
No, 3010 State St does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 State St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 State St has units with dishwashers.

