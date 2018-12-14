3010 Mayhew Drive

Amenities

Remodeled 2-bed 1 bath modern style, open concept. The large living area is perfect for entertaining and gathering. Upgraded bamboo flooring is appealing and durable. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter top, modern cabinets including hutch and wine cabinet, backsplash, stainless steel appliances and updated floor. The kitchen opens up to the dining area and living area. Bathroom has upgraded with sleek and stylish sink base cabinet. Huge backyard with a covered patio welcomes family and friends for outdoor activity. Patio furniture and the nice storage shed stay. Available with free home buyer grant of up to $8100