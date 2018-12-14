All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3010 Mayhew Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3010 Mayhew Drive
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:05 PM

3010 Mayhew Drive

3010 Mayhew Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3010 Mayhew Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Remodeled 2-bed 1 bath modern style, open concept. The large living area is perfect for entertaining and gathering. Upgraded bamboo flooring is appealing and durable. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter top, modern cabinets including hutch and wine cabinet, backsplash, stainless steel appliances and updated floor. The kitchen opens up to the dining area and living area. Bathroom has upgraded with sleek and stylish sink base cabinet. Huge backyard with a covered patio welcomes family and friends for outdoor activity. Patio furniture and the nice storage shed stay. Available with free home buyer grant of up to $8100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Mayhew Drive have any available units?
3010 Mayhew Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 Mayhew Drive have?
Some of 3010 Mayhew Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Mayhew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Mayhew Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Mayhew Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Mayhew Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3010 Mayhew Drive offer parking?
No, 3010 Mayhew Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3010 Mayhew Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Mayhew Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Mayhew Drive have a pool?
No, 3010 Mayhew Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Mayhew Drive have accessible units?
No, 3010 Mayhew Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Mayhew Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Mayhew Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
75 West
7927 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University