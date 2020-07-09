All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 27 2020 at 11:44 PM

3009 State Street

Location

3009 State Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This home is located in the heart of Uptown in one of the most sought locations of State Thomas. Relax on the rooftop patio, or fire up on the grill for your guest while enjoying the incredible views of Dallas! Work your cooking skills in this chef's kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, marble counters tops & a good sized island. Many updated features & very cool decorative style that makes this a great place to call home for the future. The home is located near plenty of restaurants, bars, shops, museums and parks. You're just a short distance from downtown Dallas, convention centers, the American Airlines Center, and the Historic Arts District. Ask about our furnished pricing as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

