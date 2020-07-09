3009 State Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This home is located in the heart of Uptown in one of the most sought locations of State Thomas. Relax on the rooftop patio, or fire up on the grill for your guest while enjoying the incredible views of Dallas! Work your cooking skills in this chef's kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, marble counters tops & a good sized island. Many updated features & very cool decorative style that makes this a great place to call home for the future. The home is located near plenty of restaurants, bars, shops, museums and parks. You're just a short distance from downtown Dallas, convention centers, the American Airlines Center, and the Historic Arts District. Ask about our furnished pricing as well.