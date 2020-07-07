All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3006 LOURDES STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3006 LOURDES STREET
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:08 PM

3006 LOURDES STREET

3006 Lourdes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3006 Lourdes Street, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This unit has a large privately gated back yard with a carport right in front of the property. It's a 2 bedroom 1 bath unit that is fully renovated.
Duplex. All new paint. Lourdes Place is located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood close to ft. worth avenue. These homes are in a great location and are just minutes away from I 30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 LOURDES STREET have any available units?
3006 LOURDES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 LOURDES STREET have?
Some of 3006 LOURDES STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 LOURDES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3006 LOURDES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 LOURDES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3006 LOURDES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3006 LOURDES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3006 LOURDES STREET offers parking.
Does 3006 LOURDES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 LOURDES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 LOURDES STREET have a pool?
No, 3006 LOURDES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3006 LOURDES STREET have accessible units?
No, 3006 LOURDES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 LOURDES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 LOURDES STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Interurban Building
1500 Jackson St
Dallas, TX 75201
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University