3006 LOURDES STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This unit has a large privately gated back yard with a carport right in front of the property. It's a 2 bedroom 1 bath unit that is fully renovated.

Duplex. All new paint. Lourdes Place is located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood close to ft. worth avenue. These homes are in a great location and are just minutes away from I 30.