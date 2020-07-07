3006 LOURDES STREET

This unit has a large privately gated back yard with a carport right in front of the property. It's a 2 bedroom 1 bath unit that is fully renovated. Duplex. All new paint. Lourdes Place is located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood close to ft. worth avenue. These homes are in a great location and are just minutes away from I 30.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
