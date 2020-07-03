2950 McKinney Avenue - 321

Amenities

Dynamic Uptown/State-Thomas area! Fabulous 3th floor condo. Open floor plan features hardwoods & high ceilings. Kitchen has stainless appl, granite counter top, & breakfast bar seating. Utility closet with full w/d included. Incredible master suite features walk-in custom closet & spa-like bath with dbl head shower. Second bedroom and bath. Community pool, gated & assigned parking. Ideal location within walking distance to downtown, Klyde Warren Park & Uptown amenities.



Application is on our website at www.txurbandoors.com and fee is paid there as well ($50 per adult).