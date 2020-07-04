2949 Shelby Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous remodeled condo offers a very spacious balcony, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and attached 1 car garage located in the heart of Oak Lawn. Condo has a gated entry which leads to an interior courtyard with a pool and barbeque grill. The garage is on the first level with a stairway leading into the beautiful kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and built-in microwave. You will love the large family room with laminate wood flooring and a cozy fireplace. Upstairs you will find 2 oversized bedrooms with granite countertop bathrooms, walk-in closets, updated tiled showers, and a balcony with views off the master bedroom. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer remain. Pets case-by-case.