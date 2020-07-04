All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:15 PM

2949 Shelby Avenue

2949 Shelby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2949 Shelby Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous remodeled condo offers a very spacious balcony, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and attached 1 car garage located in the heart of Oak Lawn. Condo has a gated entry which leads to an interior courtyard with a pool and barbeque grill. The garage is on the first level with a stairway leading into the beautiful kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and built-in microwave. You will love the large family room with laminate wood flooring and a cozy fireplace. Upstairs you will find 2 oversized bedrooms with granite countertop bathrooms, walk-in closets, updated tiled showers, and a balcony with views off the master bedroom. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer remain. Pets case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2949 Shelby Avenue have any available units?
2949 Shelby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2949 Shelby Avenue have?
Some of 2949 Shelby Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2949 Shelby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2949 Shelby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2949 Shelby Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2949 Shelby Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2949 Shelby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2949 Shelby Avenue offers parking.
Does 2949 Shelby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2949 Shelby Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2949 Shelby Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2949 Shelby Avenue has a pool.
Does 2949 Shelby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2949 Shelby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2949 Shelby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2949 Shelby Avenue has units with dishwashers.

