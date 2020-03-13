All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2929 Carlisle St, Dallas

2929 Carlisle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2929 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
They say everyone has a super power. And for a long time, you didn’t believe it. Your friends have been blissfully shooting fire out of their fingers, being invisible, flying, and correctly predicting the next song on the radio. (I said super, not super useful). And you…..nothing. What gives? Well, apparently your powers just needed some time to come out. You’ve discovered the coolest power out of all of your friends. The power to turn boring regular trees into magical taco making trees. Delicious tacos. Tacos of all varieties. Even gluten free tacos for your more snobby friends. It’s the most delicious super power ever discovered.

And it’s profitable, which is nice. After having enough magical tree tacos for your homies and family, you’ve started your own side magic taco business that has now given you the funds you need to finally move into that wonderful Dallas apartment complex you’ve been dreaming about ever since it’s been built.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Classically Modern Design Aesthetic

Private Balconies or Patios

Euro-Plank Flooring

Stainless Steel Appliances

Framed Mirrors

Ceiling Fans

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Infinity-Edge Pool Overlooking Katy Trail

Direct Access Bridge to The Katy Trail

Fire Pit and Lounge Seating

Conference Room

Private Dog Run/Pet Park

Chic Clubhouse

High-Tech Fitness Studio

Bike Storage Room

------------------------------------------------

Who is this crazy person?

Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas have any available units?
2929 Carlisle St, Dallas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas have?
Some of 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Carlisle St, Dallas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas offers parking.
Does 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas have a pool?
Yes, 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas has a pool.
Does 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas have accessible units?
Yes, 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas has accessible units.
Does 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Carlisle St, Dallas does not have units with dishwashers.

