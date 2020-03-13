2929 Carlisle St, Dallas

Amenities
They say everyone has a super power. And for a long time, you didn’t believe it. Your friends have been blissfully shooting fire out of their fingers, being invisible, flying, and correctly predicting the next song on the radio. (I said super, not super useful). And you…..nothing. What gives? Well, apparently your powers just needed some time to come out. You’ve discovered the coolest power out of all of your friends. The power to turn boring regular trees into magical taco making trees. Delicious tacos. Tacos of all varieties. Even gluten free tacos for your more snobby friends. It’s the most delicious super power ever discovered.
And it’s profitable, which is nice. After having enough magical tree tacos for your homies and family, you’ve started your own side magic taco business that has now given you the funds you need to finally move into that wonderful Dallas apartment complex you’ve been dreaming about ever since it’s been built.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Classically Modern Design Aesthetic
Private Balconies or Patios
Euro-Plank Flooring
Stainless Steel Appliances
Framed Mirrors
Ceiling Fans
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Infinity-Edge Pool Overlooking Katy Trail
Direct Access Bridge to The Katy Trail
Fire Pit and Lounge Seating
Conference Room
Private Dog Run/Pet Park
Chic Clubhouse
High-Tech Fitness Studio
Bike Storage Room
------------------------------------------------
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!