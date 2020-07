Amenities

Fantastic location near George Bush Turnpike. Carrollton-Farmers Branch Schools are a plus! Two story house with two bedrooms and two full baths, loft area with built in bookshelves give you extra office or game room. Large open living family room with vaulted ceilings and skylights. One car garage has been used as an office area but is fully functional for vehicle. Close to major freeways, restaurants, and entertainment. Solar Panels!