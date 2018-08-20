2921 Vacherie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Located in a quiet gated community. The inviting front porch will be your go-to spot for morning coffee. Beautiful engineered wood floors in most rooms downstairs. Gourmet eat in kitchen features beautiful granite, new sink and faucet, a large island, walk-in pantry & ss appliances. Downstairs masters boasts dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms surrounding a large, 3rd living area perfect for game room . Enjoy spring in full bloom with a fence line of Crape Myrtles, plus the huge fenced backyard and large covered patio are ideal for summer bbq and all your outdoor entertaining! Lease amount includes lawncare, weekly house cleaning and HOA and pest control.