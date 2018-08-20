All apartments in Dallas
2921 Vacherie Lane
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:09 AM

2921 Vacherie Lane

2921 Vacherie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Vacherie Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located in a quiet gated community. The inviting front porch will be your go-to spot for morning coffee. Beautiful engineered wood floors in most rooms downstairs. Gourmet eat in kitchen features beautiful granite, new sink and faucet, a large island, walk-in pantry & ss appliances. Downstairs masters boasts dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms surrounding a large, 3rd living area perfect for game room . Enjoy spring in full bloom with a fence line of Crape Myrtles, plus the huge fenced backyard and large covered patio are ideal for summer bbq and all your outdoor entertaining! Lease amount includes lawncare, weekly house cleaning and HOA and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Vacherie Lane have any available units?
2921 Vacherie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Vacherie Lane have?
Some of 2921 Vacherie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Vacherie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Vacherie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Vacherie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Vacherie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2921 Vacherie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Vacherie Lane offers parking.
Does 2921 Vacherie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Vacherie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Vacherie Lane have a pool?
No, 2921 Vacherie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Vacherie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2921 Vacherie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Vacherie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 Vacherie Lane has units with dishwashers.

