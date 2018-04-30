All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:01 AM

2914 Coteau Way

2914 Coteau Way · No Longer Available
Location

2914 Coteau Way, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
East Dallas 3 bedroom, 2 bath beauty in gated community and only 5 minutes to downtown Dallas!. Private study off entry with built-ins, hardwoods & crown molding. Open living, dining concept that is flooded with natural light and features easy-care tile & ceiling fans. Sunny & bright island kitchen with SS appliances, double sinks, walk-in pantry, generous storage and counter space. Spacious master bedroom boasts crown molding, ceiling fan, & ensuite with double sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Grab your tea and head out to the amazing screened porch with views of the lush and green fenced backyard. Minutes to I-30. Includes fridge, W&D. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Coteau Way have any available units?
2914 Coteau Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2914 Coteau Way have?
Some of 2914 Coteau Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 Coteau Way currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Coteau Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Coteau Way pet-friendly?
No, 2914 Coteau Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2914 Coteau Way offer parking?
No, 2914 Coteau Way does not offer parking.
Does 2914 Coteau Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Coteau Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Coteau Way have a pool?
No, 2914 Coteau Way does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Coteau Way have accessible units?
No, 2914 Coteau Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Coteau Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 Coteau Way has units with dishwashers.

