Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue Available 10/01/19 3 Bed 1 Bath House in Oak Cliff - 3 Bed 1 Bath House in Oak Cliff



Large back yard



Washer / dryer connections



Newly renovated



***Housing Accepted*** please be sure your voucher covers this zip code before applying!



$50 Application Fee per adult - everyone over the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease



$500 Deposit



$995 Rent / Month



? No previous eviction in the last 3 years

? No felonies in the last 5 years

? Proof of income equal to 2x rent amount

? We check credit, criminal history and rental history



**We do NOT do showings**



To apply please visit our website at www.TooDashProperties.com



(RLNE4548758)