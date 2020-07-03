All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:03 PM

2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue

2911 East Ann Arbor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2911 East Ann Arbor Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue Available 10/01/19 3 Bed 1 Bath House in Oak Cliff - 3 Bed 1 Bath House in Oak Cliff

Large back yard

Washer / dryer connections

Newly renovated

***Housing Accepted*** please be sure your voucher covers this zip code before applying!

$50 Application Fee per adult - everyone over the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease

$500 Deposit

$995 Rent / Month

? No previous eviction in the last 3 years
? No felonies in the last 5 years
? Proof of income equal to 2x rent amount
? We check credit, criminal history and rental history

**We do NOT do showings**

To apply please visit our website at www.TooDashProperties.com

(RLNE4548758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue have any available units?
2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue offer parking?
No, 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue have a pool?
No, 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Magnolia off Henderson
2100 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St
Dallas, TX 75218
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
75 West
7927 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75230
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University