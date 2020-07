Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

MOVE-IN READY! This charming two bedroom, one and a half bathroom condo feels right at home. Featuring a neutral color palate, wood floors, a wet bar, a private patio and a wood burning fireplace for cozy winter nights; this condo has it all! Conveniently located near Uptown, the Medical District and some of the best dining and entertainment Dallas has to offer. Washer and dryer included.