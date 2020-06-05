All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:36 AM

2826 Maryland Avenue

2826 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2826 Maryland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
NICE SINGLE STORY HOME WITH LOTS OF UPDATES.. KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN UPDATED.. HARDWOOD FLOORS.. CENTRAL A.C . LOTS OF CLOSETS....GREAT PRICE....MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL...PLEASE USE TAR APP... OUR APP FEE IS 40.00 PER PERSON....MUST HAVE THE DEPOSIT READY TO GO....CERTIFIED FUNDS....PAYABLE TO SIGNATURE LEASING....BRING TO OUR OFFICE......EMAIL AGENT IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 Maryland Avenue have any available units?
2826 Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 2826 Maryland Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2826 Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2826 Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 2826 Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2826 Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2826 Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2826 Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2826 Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2826 Maryland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

