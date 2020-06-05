2826 Maryland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216 Cedar Crest
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
NICE SINGLE STORY HOME WITH LOTS OF UPDATES.. KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN UPDATED.. HARDWOOD FLOORS.. CENTRAL A.C . LOTS OF CLOSETS....GREAT PRICE....MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL...PLEASE USE TAR APP... OUR APP FEE IS 40.00 PER PERSON....MUST HAVE THE DEPOSIT READY TO GO....CERTIFIED FUNDS....PAYABLE TO SIGNATURE LEASING....BRING TO OUR OFFICE......EMAIL AGENT IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS.....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
