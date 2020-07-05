All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:14 PM

2824 Oates Drive

2824 Oates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2824 Oates Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Applications have been received, but not yet approved.

ANY Realtor can show you this gorgeous up-to-date home that's been freshly made over. Everything's rehabbed to like new everywhere you look!

Conveniently close to major roadways, shopping centers, restaurants, etc.

Plenty of room in this nice home, perfect for your next stage of life!

Reach out with Address in subject line to automatically receive the Rental Criteria.

Pets on a case by case basis. No Akita, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Pitbull or Rottweiler dogs. No dogs over 35 LBS. 2 pet maximum.

Driving by to confirm the location works for you will also speed the approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 Oates Drive have any available units?
2824 Oates Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2824 Oates Drive have?
Some of 2824 Oates Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 Oates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Oates Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Oates Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2824 Oates Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2824 Oates Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2824 Oates Drive offers parking.
Does 2824 Oates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 Oates Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Oates Drive have a pool?
No, 2824 Oates Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2824 Oates Drive have accessible units?
No, 2824 Oates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Oates Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2824 Oates Drive has units with dishwashers.

