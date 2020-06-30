All apartments in Dallas
2820 Encino Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:14 AM

2820 Encino Drive

2820 Encino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2820 Encino Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WOW! is what you will say when you walk in the door. There is not another home like this in the neighborhood. Beautifully inspired! LED lights-ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, in-home washer-dryer. Quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, convection gas range and a professional sink in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with dual vanity sink, walk-in shower and closet. Has an efficient HVAC and water heater system, energy efficient windows, newer plumbing and electrical fixtures. Large fenced backyard with cedar deck. Close to downtown!-within 5 minutes of I-30 and 635, Plenty of storage in the home as well. You do not want to miss an opportunity to move into this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Encino Drive have any available units?
2820 Encino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 Encino Drive have?
Some of 2820 Encino Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 Encino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Encino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Encino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2820 Encino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2820 Encino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2820 Encino Drive offers parking.
Does 2820 Encino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2820 Encino Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Encino Drive have a pool?
No, 2820 Encino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Encino Drive have accessible units?
No, 2820 Encino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Encino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 Encino Drive has units with dishwashers.

