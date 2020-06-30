2820 Encino Drive

Amenities
WOW! is what you will say when you walk in the door. There is not another home like this in the neighborhood. Beautifully inspired! LED lights-ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, in-home washer-dryer. Quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, convection gas range and a professional sink in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with dual vanity sink, walk-in shower and closet. Has an efficient HVAC and water heater system, energy efficient windows, newer plumbing and electrical fixtures. Large fenced backyard with cedar deck. Close to downtown!-within 5 minutes of I-30 and 635, Plenty of storage in the home as well. You do not want to miss an opportunity to move into this beautiful home.