2820 Encino Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WOW! is what you will say when you walk in the door. There is not another home like this in the neighborhood. Beautifully inspired! LED lights-ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, in-home washer-dryer. Quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, convection gas range and a professional sink in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with dual vanity sink, walk-in shower and closet. Has an efficient HVAC and water heater system, energy efficient windows, newer plumbing and electrical fixtures. Large fenced backyard with cedar deck. Close to downtown!-within 5 minutes of I-30 and 635, Plenty of storage in the home as well. You do not want to miss an opportunity to move into this beautiful home.