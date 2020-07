Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

REMODELED!!!!!3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, LARGE FENCED IN YARD!!!! EASY TO SHOW!!! GREAT LOCATION!!!!!! This home is UPDATED & MOVE IN READY!!!! Near Maple and Cedar Springs. Close to the Hospital District, schools, parks, shopping and many restaurants All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer(s) and Buyers(Agent) to verify all information including schools and dimensions.