2746 Kingston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Newly remodelled house close to South Western Medical Center, Baylor Medical Center, Downtown, and Bishop Art District with covered front porch and big back yard with Garden to rent out first level Full Furnished big bedrooms include Master Bedroom brand new never used. Move in ready.

Newer Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer will be provided. Free WiFi High Speed Internet Access. Utility included (Except Gas). Master Bedroom with Private Full Bath furnished; The other two big bedrooms are also furnished. 24x7 Security Alarm monitoring services.



During school year week days, owners would stay in second floor and use Kitchen occasionally.