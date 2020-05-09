All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 21 2019 at 5:33 PM

2746 Kingston Street

2746 Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2746 Kingston Street, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Newly remodelled house close to South Western Medical Center, Baylor Medical Center, Downtown, and Bishop Art District with covered front porch and big back yard with Garden to rent out first level Full Furnished big bedrooms include Master Bedroom brand new never used. Move in ready.
Newer Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer will be provided. Free WiFi High Speed Internet Access. Utility included (Except Gas). Master Bedroom with Private Full Bath furnished; The other two big bedrooms are also furnished. 24x7 Security Alarm monitoring services.

During school year week days, owners would stay in second floor and use Kitchen occasionally.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Kingston Street have any available units?
2746 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2746 Kingston Street have?
Some of 2746 Kingston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Kingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Kingston Street pet-friendly?
No, 2746 Kingston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2746 Kingston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2746 Kingston Street offers parking.
Does 2746 Kingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2746 Kingston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Kingston Street have a pool?
No, 2746 Kingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2746 Kingston Street have accessible units?
No, 2746 Kingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Kingston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2746 Kingston Street has units with dishwashers.

