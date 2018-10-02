All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2733 Meadow Gate Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2733 Meadow Gate Ln
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2733 Meadow Gate Ln

2733 Meadow Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2733 Meadow Gate Lane, Dallas, TX 75237
Wolf Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
You don't want to miss this 3-2 duplex in an established neighborhood! The split floor plan features large living area with bright windows and a perfect breakfast area off the kitchen. This cute and cozy home has brand new grey wood floors and fresh paint to compliment it! Galley-style kitchen includes a dishwasher, and electric range-oven. Property offers large shade trees and a private side yard for entertaining. Walking distance from the community park, church and just minutes from downtown, shopping and dining. IT'S A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Meadow Gate Ln have any available units?
2733 Meadow Gate Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 Meadow Gate Ln have?
Some of 2733 Meadow Gate Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 Meadow Gate Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Meadow Gate Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Meadow Gate Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2733 Meadow Gate Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2733 Meadow Gate Ln offer parking?
No, 2733 Meadow Gate Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2733 Meadow Gate Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Meadow Gate Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Meadow Gate Ln have a pool?
No, 2733 Meadow Gate Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Meadow Gate Ln have accessible units?
No, 2733 Meadow Gate Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Meadow Gate Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 Meadow Gate Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Carlisle and Vine Apartments
2920 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75204
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University