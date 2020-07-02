2723 Union Aly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious loft with open living, dining, and kitchen. Large walk in closet with washer & dryer connections. One separate large bedroom. It has a huge jetted bath tub! It has a nice covered patio on the ground floor and a large roof top deck with a fabulous view of downtown Dallas. Convenient to downtown, Arts District, Deep Ellum, Dart Rail, Baylor Hospital, Uptown. A new Tom Thumb grocery store under construction one block away. two carport parking space are included. Gated entry. Locally owned with on site management. Great value!