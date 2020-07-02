All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2723 Union Aly Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2723 Union Aly Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2723 Union Aly Street

2723 Union Aly · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2723 Union Aly, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious loft with open living, dining, and kitchen. Large walk in closet with washer & dryer connections. One separate large bedroom. It has a huge jetted bath tub! It has a nice covered patio on the ground floor and a large roof top deck with a fabulous view of downtown Dallas. Convenient to downtown, Arts District, Deep Ellum, Dart Rail, Baylor Hospital, Uptown. A new Tom Thumb grocery store under construction one block away. two carport parking space are included. Gated entry. Locally owned with on site management. Great value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 Union Aly Street have any available units?
2723 Union Aly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2723 Union Aly Street have?
Some of 2723 Union Aly Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 Union Aly Street currently offering any rent specials?
2723 Union Aly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 Union Aly Street pet-friendly?
No, 2723 Union Aly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2723 Union Aly Street offer parking?
Yes, 2723 Union Aly Street offers parking.
Does 2723 Union Aly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2723 Union Aly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 Union Aly Street have a pool?
No, 2723 Union Aly Street does not have a pool.
Does 2723 Union Aly Street have accessible units?
No, 2723 Union Aly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 Union Aly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2723 Union Aly Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
75 West
7927 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University