Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2722 Exline St

2722 Exline Street · No Longer Available
Location

2722 Exline Street, Dallas, TX 75215

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Brand New 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Dallas! This home features granite countertops throughout the home, beautiful kitchen and built for energy efficient standards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Exline St have any available units?
2722 Exline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2722 Exline St currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Exline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Exline St pet-friendly?
No, 2722 Exline St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2722 Exline St offer parking?
No, 2722 Exline St does not offer parking.
Does 2722 Exline St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Exline St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Exline St have a pool?
No, 2722 Exline St does not have a pool.
Does 2722 Exline St have accessible units?
No, 2722 Exline St does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Exline St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2722 Exline St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 Exline St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2722 Exline St has units with air conditioning.

