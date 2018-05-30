All apartments in Dallas
2720 Shelby Ave
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:17 PM

2720 Shelby Ave

2720 Shelby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Shelby Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom townhouse with Office offers updated kitchen including granite counters, under mount sink and gas cooktop, refrigerator and dishwasher, full-size washer and dryer. Beautiful pine wood floor in kitchen and main living area. Master includes an adjoining private study. Downstairs bedroom features a private outdoor patio, and the second floor includes a large balcony off the kitchen. Outside patio great for entertaining, one small pet will be considered with an extra pet deposit. Prospect is responsible for verifying property, utilities, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Shelby Ave have any available units?
2720 Shelby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 Shelby Ave have?
Some of 2720 Shelby Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Shelby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Shelby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Shelby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Shelby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Shelby Ave offer parking?
No, 2720 Shelby Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2720 Shelby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 Shelby Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Shelby Ave have a pool?
No, 2720 Shelby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Shelby Ave have accessible units?
No, 2720 Shelby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Shelby Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Shelby Ave has units with dishwashers.

