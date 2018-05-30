2720 Shelby Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom townhouse with Office offers updated kitchen including granite counters, under mount sink and gas cooktop, refrigerator and dishwasher, full-size washer and dryer. Beautiful pine wood floor in kitchen and main living area. Master includes an adjoining private study. Downstairs bedroom features a private outdoor patio, and the second floor includes a large balcony off the kitchen. Outside patio great for entertaining, one small pet will be considered with an extra pet deposit. Prospect is responsible for verifying property, utilities, and schools.