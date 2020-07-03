All apartments in Dallas
2703 Clayton Oaks Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:13 AM

2703 Clayton Oaks Drive

2703 Clayton Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Clayton Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3-2.5-1 in Dallas. Corner lot on street ending with culdesac- no thru traffic. Open concept with lots of natural light throughout. Large front and back yards with private driveway leading to garage in rear of home. Backyard features a high-quality privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive have any available units?
2703 Clayton Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Clayton Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

