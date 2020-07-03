Charming 3-2.5-1 in Dallas. Corner lot on street ending with culdesac- no thru traffic. Open concept with lots of natural light throughout. Large front and back yards with private driveway leading to garage in rear of home. Backyard features a high-quality privacy fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive have any available units?
2703 Clayton Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Clayton Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Clayton Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.