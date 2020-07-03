All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:33 PM

2701 Easter Avenue

2701 Easter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Easter Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage is now available for move-in! This home offers beautiful curb appeal with a bright orange door and natural wood accents! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Fenced backyard with open patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx..
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Easter Avenue have any available units?
2701 Easter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Easter Avenue have?
Some of 2701 Easter Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Easter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Easter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Easter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 Easter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2701 Easter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Easter Avenue offers parking.
Does 2701 Easter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Easter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Easter Avenue have a pool?
No, 2701 Easter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Easter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2701 Easter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Easter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 Easter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

