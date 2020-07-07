All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 30 2019 at 5:20 AM

2626 Duncanville Rd

2626 Duncanville Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2626 Duncanville Rd, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Oak Cliff / South Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $875

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, W/D rental($45/mo), Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 943

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 Duncanville Rd have any available units?
2626 Duncanville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 Duncanville Rd have?
Some of 2626 Duncanville Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 Duncanville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2626 Duncanville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 Duncanville Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2626 Duncanville Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2626 Duncanville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2626 Duncanville Rd offers parking.
Does 2626 Duncanville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 Duncanville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 Duncanville Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2626 Duncanville Rd has a pool.
Does 2626 Duncanville Rd have accessible units?
No, 2626 Duncanville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 Duncanville Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 Duncanville Rd has units with dishwashers.

