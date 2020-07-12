/
cedars
249 Apartments for rent in Cedars, Dallas, TX
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1117 sqft
Close to downtown Dallas in historic neighborhood. Newly constructed units include bathtub, range, dishwasher, W/D hookups and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, clubhouse and BBQ area. Pet-friendly.
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$935
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1119 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious designs, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a gym, 24-hour laundry and sparkling pool. A short distance to Downtown, the West End Historic District and Arts District.
Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,476
1366 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers residents hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's a pool table, media room and gym to enjoy. I-30 and I-35 make commutes simple, and the concierge is always helpful.
Digit 1919
1919 S Akard St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,227
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1045 sqft
Easy access to everything near light rail and I-30. Enjoy shows at South Side Music Hall and delicious food at Off the Bone Barbeque. Enjoy brand-new apartments with tons of tech and security features.
Results within 1 mile of Cedars
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,196
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1170 sqft
Distinct homes right in heart of downtown Dallas. Units feature ice makers, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Enjoy an on-site game room, pool and barbecue area. Near the crossing of I-30 and I-45.
The Drakestone
1309 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,645
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1526 sqft
1920s-style loft apartments in a former bank building in downtown Dallas. Incredible views of the city, overlooking Main Street and Oak Cliff. The building boasts a rooftop garden and restaurants and sho on site.
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1229 sqft
Nestled in the fashionable Deep Ellum district of Downtown Dallas, Broadstone Ambrose is close to the DART rail system and I-45. Savor fully-fitted kitchen appliances and amenities such as internet access, clubhouse and pool.
The Merc
1800 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1384 sqft
Historic building has units with patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors. Community offers residents pool table, pool, media room, and elevator. Close to the Akard train stop, in the heart of Downtown Dallas.
Wilson Building
1623 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,035
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1711 sqft
The Wilson Building in Dallas, TX, has all the amenities you need for your urban lifestyle. All units come with hardwood floors, patios, and extra storage options. They also have a 24-hour fitness center.
The Continental
1810 Commerce St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1402 sqft
Luxury LEED-Gold certified building has 24-hour gym, garage, hot tub, pool, and sauna. Units have walk-in closets, laundry, and dishwasher. Unbeatable location in central Downtown Dallas, close to Akard station.
The Element
1800 Main St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1407 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Dallas and within walking distance of numerous restaurants, boutiques, museums, theaters and art galleries. 1-2 bedroom units available. Special amenities include hardwood floors, gym, concierge, game room and pool.
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,355
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1461 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of town and close to public transit stops. Connected to a 12-restaurant food court and underground tunnels joining other neighborhoods. Modern kitchens. Furnished units available!
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,083
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1501 sqft
Proximity to the Main Street District puts this community within walking distance of museums, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature wrought iron staircases and walk-in closets. Property features gym, clubhouse, garage parking, and pool.
Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three pools, a private movie theater and two fitness centers are just the tip of the amenities iceberg at this community. Convenient to the Dallas Farmers Market. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,122
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1369 sqft
Community living with pet park, pool, game room. Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance to variety of dining, shopping, entertainment. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Near Trinity River.
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,601
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include resort-style luxury such as Euro spa showers. High-rise community in downtown Dallas between Main Street District, Victory Park. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, public transit and I-75.
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1056 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Both Coombs Creek and Bishops Arts District are nearby. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, concierge, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1217 sqft
Downtown Dallas and Victory Park are both nearby. Residents can play shuffleboard before heading to the game room and end the day relaxing in the pool. Units have hardwood flooring.
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,150
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1508 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
2058 sqft
Be the first to reside at AMLI Fountain Place.
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,334
1106 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,214
1224 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1764 sqft
This high-rise community is in the Main Street District and located near the Dallas Aquarium, Art Museum and everything in the Downtown area. Units are recently renovated. Community features include concierge, valet, clubhouse and pool.
Amelia at Farmers Market
999 South Harwood Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,085
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1205 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
555 Ross
1777 N Record St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1113 sqft
Modern homes in a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Tenants have access to a business center, pool and courtyard. Near the Old Red Museum. Close to Pioneer Park. By I-35E.
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,205
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,338
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1370 sqft
Located near the Farmers Market and Dallas Arts District. Pet-friendly, with an on-site clubhouse, gym and pool. Residents enjoy their own private balcony or patio. Stainless steel appliances in units.
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$979
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1279 sqft
Located just off I-35E, the Zang Triangle Apartments offer access to dozens of local shops and restaurants and feature unique 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents enjoy bamboo flooring, full appliances and luxury community amenities.
