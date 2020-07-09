All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2623 Kimsey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2623 Kimsey Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:26 AM

2623 Kimsey Drive

2623 Kimsey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2623 Kimsey Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New townhome-style condo for lease in west Oaklawn near the Medical Center. This gorgeous home lives large with 12 to 14-foot ceilings and massive windows bringing in an abundance of natural light. The finishes are superb with Dallas White granite countertops throughout, Platinum Gray island and Extra White cabinets with brushed nickel hardware, chrome faucet, and high-end Bosch stainless steel appliances. Get going in the morning and wind down at night in this beautiful master suite with a breath-taking bathroom with Platinum Gray vanity and walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Kimsey Drive have any available units?
2623 Kimsey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 Kimsey Drive have?
Some of 2623 Kimsey Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Kimsey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Kimsey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Kimsey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2623 Kimsey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2623 Kimsey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2623 Kimsey Drive offers parking.
Does 2623 Kimsey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 Kimsey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Kimsey Drive have a pool?
No, 2623 Kimsey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Kimsey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2623 Kimsey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Kimsey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 Kimsey Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Atelier
1801 North Pearl Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road
Dallas, TX 75240
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University