2623 Kimsey Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New townhome-style condo for lease in west Oaklawn near the Medical Center. This gorgeous home lives large with 12 to 14-foot ceilings and massive windows bringing in an abundance of natural light. The finishes are superb with Dallas White granite countertops throughout, Platinum Gray island and Extra White cabinets with brushed nickel hardware, chrome faucet, and high-end Bosch stainless steel appliances. Get going in the morning and wind down at night in this beautiful master suite with a breath-taking bathroom with Platinum Gray vanity and walk-in closet.