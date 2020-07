Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

Heart of State Thomas Neighborhood! End unit with fenced side yard!

Two beds, two baths and two car garage, lofted study. Kitchen features gas cooktop, breakfast bar and next to the dinning. Spacious living with hardwood floor, building bookcases,fireplace and balcony. Master suite is a true retreat with sitting area and balcony. Quite urban living!

Walking distance to Whole Food, McKinney Avenue restaurant district, Klyde Warren Park & Meyesson Symphony Hall!