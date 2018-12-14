Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2623 Abrams Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2623 Abrams Road
2623 Abrams Rd
No Longer Available
Location
2623 Abrams Rd, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2623 Abrams Road have any available units?
2623 Abrams Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2623 Abrams Road currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Abrams Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Abrams Road pet-friendly?
No, 2623 Abrams Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2623 Abrams Road offer parking?
Yes, 2623 Abrams Road offers parking.
Does 2623 Abrams Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 Abrams Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Abrams Road have a pool?
No, 2623 Abrams Road does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Abrams Road have accessible units?
No, 2623 Abrams Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Abrams Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 Abrams Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2623 Abrams Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2623 Abrams Road does not have units with air conditioning.
