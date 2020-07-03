2620 N Houston St

Amenities

You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.



Apartment Amenities



Floor-To-Ceiling Windows



Designer-Colored Cabinets Elevated To Ceiling



Wine Fridges



Hardwood Floors In Kitchen & Living Areas



3Cm Granite Island Countertops With Leather Finish



Whirlpool Stainless-Steel Appliances



Oil Rubbed Bronze Lighting & Hardware Packages



Reclaimed Hardwood Wrapped Columns



Spa-Like Showers



Phantom Retractable Patio Screens



Saflok Keyless Entry



Operable Windows



Solid Core Doors



Private Balconies



Soft Close Drawers



USB Ports



Wood Surround Tile Herringbone In Bathrooms



Gas Ranges In All Units



Built-In Desk Space



Reclaimed Hardwood Accent Walls & Features



Urban Mudrooms With Shoe Cubby & Upper Cabinets



Oversized Soaking Tubs With Wood Skirt



UV Resistant Window Roller Shades



Black Quartz Threshold



Nest Thermostats



Community Amenities



Uber Lounge



Mkt Trail Bike Repair Room And Storage



24-Hour Parcel Locker System



Fletcher’s Dog Park And Wash Station



Sixth Floor



Infinity Edge Pool Cantilevered Over Houston Street



Doe’s Bar & Grill: Grilling Stations With Fire Pit Lounges



Demonstration Kitchen w/Nano-Wall That Opens To Pool Deck



Shared Workspaces With Complimentary Wi-Fi



Hunt Business Center



Texas Hold’em Poker Room Furnished With 2 TVs



The 201 Lounge: Fitness Lounge



The 430 Lounge: Outdoor Sky Lounge With 360 Views Of Dallas



EV Charging Stations



Gas Lanterns At Entry



Day & Night Concierge



Central Mail Room With Building Link Technology



Refrigerated Storage For Perishable Deliveries



Mio Nonno Wood Fire Pizza & Grill Room Delivery



Victory Deck Park & Power



Private Poolside Cabanas



The Double M Lounge: Game Room



The Farlow: Party Room With Catering Kitchen



The Ewing & The Barnes Micro Conference Rooms



Landry Lounge w/Shareable Work Spaces Overlooking Pool Deck



Jljl Golf Simulator



The 2,400 Fitness Center: With Oversized Yoga & Trx Studio



Leasable Private Parking Garages



Access Controlled Commercial Private Storage



Hello!



I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.