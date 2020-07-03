2620 N Houston St

Amenities
You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.
Apartment Amenities
Floor-To-Ceiling Windows
Designer-Colored Cabinets Elevated To Ceiling
Wine Fridges
Hardwood Floors In Kitchen & Living Areas
3Cm Granite Island Countertops With Leather Finish
Whirlpool Stainless-Steel Appliances
Oil Rubbed Bronze Lighting & Hardware Packages
Reclaimed Hardwood Wrapped Columns
Spa-Like Showers
Phantom Retractable Patio Screens
Saflok Keyless Entry
Operable Windows
Solid Core Doors
Private Balconies
Soft Close Drawers
USB Ports
Wood Surround Tile Herringbone In Bathrooms
Gas Ranges In All Units
Built-In Desk Space
Reclaimed Hardwood Accent Walls & Features
Urban Mudrooms With Shoe Cubby & Upper Cabinets
Oversized Soaking Tubs With Wood Skirt
UV Resistant Window Roller Shades
Black Quartz Threshold
Nest Thermostats
Community Amenities
Uber Lounge
Mkt Trail Bike Repair Room And Storage
24-Hour Parcel Locker System
Fletcher’s Dog Park And Wash Station
Sixth Floor
Infinity Edge Pool Cantilevered Over Houston Street
Doe’s Bar & Grill: Grilling Stations With Fire Pit Lounges
Demonstration Kitchen w/Nano-Wall That Opens To Pool Deck
Shared Workspaces With Complimentary Wi-Fi
Hunt Business Center
Texas Hold’em Poker Room Furnished With 2 TVs
The 201 Lounge: Fitness Lounge
The 430 Lounge: Outdoor Sky Lounge With 360 Views Of Dallas
EV Charging Stations
Gas Lanterns At Entry
Day & Night Concierge
Central Mail Room With Building Link Technology
Refrigerated Storage For Perishable Deliveries
Mio Nonno Wood Fire Pizza & Grill Room Delivery
Victory Deck Park & Power
Private Poolside Cabanas
The Double M Lounge: Game Room
The Farlow: Party Room With Catering Kitchen
The Ewing & The Barnes Micro Conference Rooms
Landry Lounge w/Shareable Work Spaces Overlooking Pool Deck
Jljl Golf Simulator
The 2,400 Fitness Center: With Oversized Yoga & Trx Studio
Leasable Private Parking Garages
Access Controlled Commercial Private Storage
