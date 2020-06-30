All apartments in Dallas
2617 Hibernia Street

Location

2617 Hibernia St, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This historic Victorian home is a recently updated gem featuring hardwood floors, light filled living areas with lots of windows and a charming fireplace. Kitchen features a refrigerator, microwave and gas cooktop open to its breakfast area over hardwood floors. The updated bathroom is spacious and modern. Laundry room includes washer and dryer with generous extra space and windows, making this room a candidate for multi purpose use, perhaps a work desk by the corner windows. Fenced backyard is ideal for barbecue with friends or sitting by the fire pit. This spacious and inviting front porch overlooks restored historic homes providing a unique feel in the heart of uptown dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Hibernia Street have any available units?
2617 Hibernia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Hibernia Street have?
Some of 2617 Hibernia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Hibernia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Hibernia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Hibernia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Hibernia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2617 Hibernia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Hibernia Street offers parking.
Does 2617 Hibernia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2617 Hibernia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Hibernia Street have a pool?
No, 2617 Hibernia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Hibernia Street have accessible units?
No, 2617 Hibernia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Hibernia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 Hibernia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

