2617 Hibernia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fire pit

This historic Victorian home is a recently updated gem featuring hardwood floors, light filled living areas with lots of windows and a charming fireplace. Kitchen features a refrigerator, microwave and gas cooktop open to its breakfast area over hardwood floors. The updated bathroom is spacious and modern. Laundry room includes washer and dryer with generous extra space and windows, making this room a candidate for multi purpose use, perhaps a work desk by the corner windows. Fenced backyard is ideal for barbecue with friends or sitting by the fire pit. This spacious and inviting front porch overlooks restored historic homes providing a unique feel in the heart of uptown dallas.