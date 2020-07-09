All apartments in Dallas
2615 Kool Avenue

2615 Kool Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2615 Kool Avenue, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Dallas, TX is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a large driveway, attached garage, high ceilings, natural lighting throughout the house, upgraded kitchen appliances, open space concept living room, split level master bedroom to bathroom en suite, spacious backyard with mature trees, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Kool Avenue have any available units?
2615 Kool Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2615 Kool Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Kool Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Kool Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 Kool Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2615 Kool Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2615 Kool Avenue offers parking.
Does 2615 Kool Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 Kool Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Kool Avenue have a pool?
No, 2615 Kool Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Kool Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2615 Kool Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Kool Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 Kool Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 Kool Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2615 Kool Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

