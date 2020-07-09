2615 Kool Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Dallas, TX is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a large driveway, attached garage, high ceilings, natural lighting throughout the house, upgraded kitchen appliances, open space concept living room, split level master bedroom to bathroom en suite, spacious backyard with mature trees, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.