All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2614 Seedling Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2614 Seedling Lane
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:59 PM

2614 Seedling Lane

2614 Seedling Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2614 Seedling Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Home Sweet Home! Kitchen features smooth cook top, builtin microwave, oven, plant ledges, wine rack and large drawers for all your pots & pans. Master bathroom with cathedral ceiling & skylight. Screened back porch. Over sized backyard with adorable shop area. 1 minute from George Bush Turnpike. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. 2 carports (No garage).
{Prospect to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Seedling Lane have any available units?
2614 Seedling Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Seedling Lane have?
Some of 2614 Seedling Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Seedling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Seedling Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Seedling Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Seedling Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2614 Seedling Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Seedling Lane offers parking.
Does 2614 Seedling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 Seedling Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Seedling Lane have a pool?
No, 2614 Seedling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Seedling Lane have accessible units?
No, 2614 Seedling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Seedling Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 Seedling Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street
Dallas, TX 75208
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75219
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University