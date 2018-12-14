Rent Calculator
2604 Metropolitan Avenue
2604 Metropolitan Avenue
2604 Metropolitan Avenue
Location
2604 Metropolitan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
Houses for rent
3-1 washer/ Dryer hook--up, A/C $1300
3-1 AC Washier / dryer connection
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2604 Metropolitan Avenue have any available units?
2604 Metropolitan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2604 Metropolitan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Metropolitan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Metropolitan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Metropolitan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2604 Metropolitan Avenue offer parking?
No, 2604 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Metropolitan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 Metropolitan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Metropolitan Avenue have a pool?
No, 2604 Metropolitan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Metropolitan Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2604 Metropolitan Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2604 Metropolitan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Metropolitan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2604 Metropolitan Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
